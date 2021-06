The Montreal Canadiens have posted a short video of Habs general manager Marc Bergevin speaking to the team ahead of game 3 Friday night. The Habs ended up winning the game with a beautiful overtime goal by Josh Anderson (his second of the night), and another stellar performance by Carey Price.

In the pre-game speech, Bergevin touches on adversity, believing in each other and proving people wrong.

“I believe in you guys. You’re going to fucking win, and we’re going to move on, OK? Adversity? You went through it all year. The poster child for adversity is you guys. And you’ll work on every one of them. Tonight is another chance to prove people wrong. We believe in each other. We’re going to play the right way. You’re going to play for the guy next to you — that’s who you do it for. Let’s go.”

Go behind the scenes for Marc Bergevin's pregame speech from Game 3.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/GA7Ki7LOlC — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 21, 2021 Marc Bergevin delivers his pre-game pep talk to the Habs ahead of game 3

The Habs play game 5 tonight at 9 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

