Quebec will reportedly be back to “normal” by then.

Montreal music festival POP Montreal has just announced the 2021 date of their festival, which will take place Sept. 22 to 26. The festival, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, will likely be able to operate under normal conditions, without masks, based on Quebec’s reopening plan — but we are speculating so see what the festival and public health have to say as the situation develops over the summer.

The festival made the announcement this morning, revealing the new POP Montreal branding with graphics created by Jason Delmarr, who was responsible for the design behind the first nine editions of the festival.

