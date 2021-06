Grey Goose is hosting a summer event that is sure to make your putter stand up. From July 24 to August 4, the vodka company will host “The Smooth Putt” at Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal. Here, Montrealers can play nine holes of mini-golf alongside some refreshing cocktails. The event will also take place in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver before landing in Montreal.

Mini-putting is hitting the Old Port this summer.

Mini-golfing is an excellent sport for COVID-19 circumstances. It is outdoors, well-distanced and incredibly entertaining. The activity has a rich history in Quebec. In the early days of RDS, the television station would broadcast a tournament titled, Défi mini-putt. It aired from 1989 to 1998.

Grey Goose has been charitable during the pandemic. Partnering with Bacardi, the company has donated 7,600 gallons of alcohol per day towards hand sanitizer.

Patrons of “The Smooth Putt” are able to book for four golfers at a time. Tickets are priced at $21 each. The activities go down from 11:30 AM until 8:30 PM each day. Attendees must be of legal drinking age. For more information on the Grey Goose event, please visit “The Smooth Putt”‘s website.

For more, please visit the Arts & Life section.