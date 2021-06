From one Montreal icon to another.

Carey Price and the Habs put on a stellar show last night to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, winning game 7 3-1 and moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Earlier this afternoon, the Montreal Canadiens posted a photo on Instagram from St-Viateur bagel, depicting a Stanley Cup trophy made entirely of bagels — from one Montreal icon to another.

The caption of the photo read “How to tell us you’re from Montreal without telling us you’re from Montreal.”

The Montreal Canadiens play game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow night. To read our latest Habs report on the upcoming series, please click here.

