Majority of Canadians don’t feel comfortable travelling to the U.S. till 2022

According to a new poll by Leger Marketing, 1 in 4 Canadians (24%) say they would feel comfortable travelling to the United States in 2021. The majority of respondents, 57%, claim that they would not feel comfortable travelling to the U.S. until 2022. 1 in 5 Canadians (19%) claim they would never feel comfortable travelling to the United States.

Conversely, 44% of Americans say they would feel comfortable travelling to Canada in 2021. 1 in 3 Americans (32%) would rather wait till 2022.

The study, which also looked at the overall willingness of Canadians and Americans to take summer vacations this year, found that just 31% of people in Canada plan to travel this summer.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

