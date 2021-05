Just 31% of Canadians plan to take a summer vacation in 2021

According to a new study by Leger Marketing, roughly 3 in 10 people in Canada (31%) say they are likely to take a summer vacation in 2021. Americans are slightly more optimistic about vacationing this summer, with 41% claiming the same.

Of the respondents in Canada who are planning to take a summer vacation in 2021, 63% say they’re most likely to take day trips locally where they live, and 50% plan to go on a longer trip within their province. Just 10% of respondents plan to travel to the United States or to another intentional destination this summer.

