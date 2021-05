Lady Gaga has shared a new photo taken on the set of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed film she’s starring in with Adam Driver. The film, which started filming in February, was shot in and around Rome, Florence, Lake Como and Milan, and is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

In the caption of the photo, Lady Gaga writes “That’s a wrap, Rid,” referring to the end of her character’s scenes. The two can be seen fist-bumping each other in the photo.

Lady Gaga previously shared another photo near the beginning of the filming of House of Gucci in March, where she can be seen next to co-star Adam Driver.

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons. Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion brand, while Lady Gaga stars as his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of Gucci.

House of Gucci is set for release on Nov. 24, 2021.

