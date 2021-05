The EDM festival will also host an event in Rouyn-Noranda.

îLESONIQ has announced two parties across the province of Quebec for this summer. The first event will take place at le Poisson Volant in Rouyn-Noranda on June 25. The second goes down at Montreal’s brand new Jardin Royalmount venue on July 16.

Rouyn-Noranda and Montreal will party hard this summer.

îLESONIQ is Montreal’s premiere EDM festival. Founded in 2014, the three-day event has hosted the likes of Tiësto, Zedd, Skrillex and other dance music greats. îLESONIQ’s lineups also include a number of rappers each year. Migos, Lil Pump, Juicy J and other party-oriented rappers have previously performed.

Rapper Lil Pump made an appearance at the most recent edition of the festival, in 2019.

Evenko made the decision to cancel this year’s edition due to many uncertainties with the ongoing pandemic. It is set to return in full form by next year.

“We want to be back there in the action, too, but the truth is that it takes several months to line up the various elements to create a festival, and with current uncertainty, we don’t have that luxury,” explained Nick Farkas, Evenko’s senior VP of booking.

îLESONIQ will make will make its return to Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 5–6, 2022.

