“Due to an ever-evolving COVID-19 situation,” Evenko has decided to call off its summer festivals for 2021, namely Osheaga, EDM event ÎLESONIQ and the inaugural Lasso festival of country music and culture.

“We’ve been working since last summer to try to deliver the full festival experience to fans, we are keenly aware of how important live music is to our fans and our city, and how much everyone misses it! We want to be back there in the action too, but the truth is that it takes several months to line up the various elements to create a festival, and with current uncertainty, we don’t have that luxury.” —Osheaga co-founder, Evenko senior VP booking, concerts, events Nick Farkas

Previously purchased passes will be honoured in 2022.

The new festival dates for 2022 at Parc Jean-Drapeau are as follows:

OSHEAGA : July 29–31, 2022

ÎLESONIQ : August 5–6, 2022

LASSO : August 12–13, 2022

