$100-million for the renovation of social housing in Montreal

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has just announced an investment of $100-million for the renovation of more than 500 low-cost housing units in the city. The mayor made the announcement alongside Ministers Andrée Laforest, Chantal Rouleau, Ahmed Hussen and Pablo Rodriguez.

“This is excellent news for social housing. We know it, we need it and we are continuing to work in this direction.” —Valérie Plante

Un investissement de 100M$ pour la rénovation de plus de 500 unités de HLM à @MTL_Ville, c'est une excellente nouvelle pour le logement social. On le sait, on en a besoin et on continue le travail en ce sens. @AndreeLaforest @rouleauchantal @HonAhmedHussen @pablorodriguez #polmtl pic.twitter.com/jkwWx5c35H — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 5, 2021

In April, the city also announced that an investment of $79.4-million would be used to build 3,562 social housing units in Montreal.

