Montreal shoegaze artist Venus Furs is nearing the end of his album cycle. But in lieu of touring, Venus Furs (aka Paul Kasner) has produced a video for every single track on the critically acclaimed album, among them “New Inspiration.” The latest and last of the videos is “Page Before.”

“‘Page Before’ is a song about walking into a party with a weird vibe, only to discover that you’re walking into your own wake. There’s a nod to ‘We Are Scientists’ in the lyrics (‘the scene is cold and the party’s dead’), and an abrupt change around the two-minute mark, to a bass-driven riff that builds and builds to a crescendo, with delayed noise solos matched in performance with panning, for a trippy headphone experience. “This song is particularly meaningful to me because it’s been closing my live sets for the last few years as well as my debut album and my series of music videos.“ —Paul Kasner

The new video will be officially released on Wednesday, April 28. Here’s an exclusive advance peek:

“Page Before” by Venus Furs

For more about Venus Furs, please visit his Bandcamp page.

