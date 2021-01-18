WATCH: “New Inspiration” by Montreal shoegaze artist Venus Furs

Venus Furs, a shoegaze project by Montreal musician Paul Kasner, launched a self-titled debut album in July, and today a new single and video called “New Inspiration” has arrived.

Paul Kasner

“This is a late-night, moody song about needing to accept that you can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped — watching someone go down dark or dangerous paths time and time again, and trying to help them, but not being able to if they don’t want things to change themselves. The title refers to the character’s motivation to put themselves in harm’s way — the desire to alleviate boredom in their search for new inspiration, and there’s a nod to Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray in the lyrics (‘Casually he introduces himself, As the wild son of love and death’).” —Paul Kasner, aka Venus Furs

Watch the music video, directed by Justis Krar, here:

“New Inspiration” by Venus Furs

