“Fatigue linked to our fight against COVID-19 does not in any way justify the destruction of public property and failure to respect the rules.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has commented on last night’s anti-curfew protest in Montreal. Citizens were out to protest the first night that the curfew rolled back to 8 p.m., from 9:30 p.m. Unfortunately, the protest included numerous fires being started and smashed storefronts along Notre-Dame Street. Riot police eventually intervened. It’s being reported this morning that 108 tickets were handed out and 7 arrests were made so far, and investigations are underway into dozens of acts of mischief and criminal fires.

“The mayhem observed in Old Montreal last night is absolutely unacceptable. Fatigue linked to our fight against COVID-19 does not in any way justify the destruction of public property and failure to respect the rules. We must remain united and stick together.” —Valérie Plante

Le grabuge observé dans le Vieux-Montréal hier soir est absolument inacceptable. La fatigue liée à notre lutte contre la #COVID19 ne justifie en rien la destruction de biens publics et le non respect des règles. Nous devons demeurer solidaires et nous serrer les coudes. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 12, 2021 Valérie Plante on last night’s anti-curfew protest in Old Montreal

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.