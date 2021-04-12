Fire, smashed windows, riot cops and indignation in the streets after 8 p.m.

WATCH: Scenes from the anti-curfew protest in Old Montreal tonight

A protest against the curfew in Quebec took place in Old Montreal tonight after 8 p.m., marking the first night of the curfew rollback from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. What appears to be hundreds of people gathered for the protest, as did Montreal riot police, who had to extinguish several fires. CTV is reporting that windows have been smashed along Notre-Dame Street (as seen in the videos). Police apparently attempted to break up the crowd with tear gas.

Hundreds of people breaking first night of 8 p.m. curfew in Old Montreal. « Freedom for the young!» they chant. pic.twitter.com/zdqAjb9MTz — Giuseppe Valiante (@Gvaliante) April 12, 2021

Police moving in, shooting tear gas, protesters scatter. pic.twitter.com/Hunk7QK20I — Giuseppe Valiante (@Gvaliante) April 12, 2021

Montreal Police (SPVM) crack down on anti-curfew protest at the Old Port in Montreal, Quebec after a bonfire is set. Thousands of protesters are expected to be protesting the 8pm curfew. pic.twitter.com/KvU2FjuY28 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 12, 2021

The scene after the crowd has been dispersed at the 8pm curfew protest in Old Port Montreal.



Source: https://t.co/l1UR4pcbf8 pic.twitter.com/kFv2E1oTsX — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) April 12, 2021

BREAKING: Rioters in Old Montreal have smashed almost every business along Notre-Dame Street W. pic.twitter.com/zgQlJR4fau — John R Kennedy (@JRK_Media) April 12, 2021

Grabuge se poursuit: plusieurs centaines de personnes. Plusieurs rues touchées.

Police a encerclé secteur mais n'intervient pas.#noovoinfo @NoovoInfo pic.twitter.com/WTigMT5rtp — Étienne Fortin-Gauthier (@EtienneFG) April 12, 2021

Montreal’s anti-curfew protest really was something tonight pic.twitter.com/Jq7qeYo6v3 — Bradsky 24/7 (@lilbradsky) April 12, 2021

a clearer view of the stolen bus pic.twitter.com/xeIcRrsQk6 — Bradsky 24/7 (@lilbradsky) April 12, 2021

This is a developing story that will be updated.

