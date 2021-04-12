WATCH: Scenes from the anti-curfew protest in Old Montreal tonight

A protest against the curfew in Quebec took place in Old Montreal tonight after 8 p.m., marking the first night of the curfew rollback from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. What appears to be hundreds of people gathered for the protest, as did Montreal riot police, who had to extinguish several fires. CTV is reporting that windows have been smashed along Notre-Dame Street (as seen in the videos). Police apparently attempted to break up the crowd with tear gas.
