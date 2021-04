“There are several appointments available, and there’s almost no wait for the walk-in vaccination.”

Valérie Plante: Not enough Montrealers are getting the vaccine

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said today that she is unsatisfied with the pace of vaccination in Montreal, as there are many appointments unfilled and no more line-ups for walk-in vaccine clinics.

“Vaccination is not going the way we would like it to be in Montreal. There are several appointments available, and there is almost no wait for the walk-in vaccination. If you are eligible, get vaccinated now.” —Valérie Plante

La vaccination ne roule pas comme on le souhaiterait à Montréal. Il y a plusieurs rendez-vous disponibles, et il n'y a presque pas d'attente pour la vaccination sans rendez-vous. Si vous êtes éligible, allez-vous faire vacciner dès maintenant. #polmtl https://t.co/3pUq09qlUq — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 15, 2021 Valérie Plante: Not enough Montrealers are getting the vaccine

Appointments can be made here. For all the information about the vaccination in Montreal, please click here.

