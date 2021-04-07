Montreal renoviction

@nick_____t | Twitter

News

Valérie Plante addresses the increase in renovictions in Montreal

by CultMTL

“There is an increase in ‘renovictions’ and frankly, I find that immoral.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has addressed the trend known as renoviction — the eviction of tenants (specifically renters) on the grounds that a large-scale renovation is planned. News broke yesterday that renters in a Papineau high-rise (pictured above) are protesting an impending seven-month displacement that they were notified about only a week ago, the latest in a long series of renovictions in the city.

“There is an increase in ‘renovictions’ and frankly, I find that immoral. Our administration is increasing the regulations to protect tenants, but there is still a lot to be done, and we must work together.”

–Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal
Mayor Valérie Plante has addressed the increase in renovictions in Montreal

In an interview with La Presse, Mayor Plante mentioned that she believes the new regulations for a mixed metropolis will at least help create more affordable housing in Montreal, which would help victims of renoviction. The mixed metropolis plan forces real estate developers to integrate 20% of social housing and 20% of affordable housing in their new projects.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.