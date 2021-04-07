Valérie Plante addresses the increase in renovictions in Montreal

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has addressed the trend known as renoviction — the eviction of tenants (specifically renters) on the grounds that a large-scale renovation is planned. News broke yesterday that renters in a Papineau high-rise (pictured above) are protesting an impending seven-month displacement that they were notified about only a week ago, the latest in a long series of renovictions in the city.
“There is an increase in ‘renovictions’ and frankly, I find that immoral. Our administration is increasing the regulations to protect tenants, but there is still a lot to be done, and we must work together.”–Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal
In an interview with La Presse, Mayor Plante mentioned that she believes the new regulations for a mixed metropolis will at least help create more affordable housing in Montreal, which would help victims of renoviction. The mixed metropolis plan forces real estate developers to integrate 20% of social housing and 20% of affordable housing in their new projects.
