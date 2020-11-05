Montreal announces plan to boost affordable and social housing

There will be 500 new three-bedroom family homes and 600 new social housing units per year.

In a press conference this morning, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced that 500 three-bedroom family homes per year will be built and made available at market prices. The city has also announced that 600 new social housing units per year will be available for renters in Montreal.

“We are giving ourselves the means to keep families in Montreal. By building around 500 family homes with 3 bedrooms and more at market prices per year, we will help curb real estate speculation which led to an average increase of 10% of properties in 2020. We are giving ourselves the means to keep affordable housing in Montreal for those who need it. In addition to protecting old rental buildings, by supervising the dev. neighborhoods undergoing transformation, 600 social housing units per year will be able to see the light of day. “With these Regulations for a mixed metropolis, we are giving ourselves the means to build a welcoming living environment everywhere in Montreal, where accommodation at a reasonable price is possible and where families have the means to settle.” —Valérie Plante

On se donne les moyens de garder les logements abordables à Montréal pour celles et ceux qui en ont besoin. En + de protéger les immeubles locatifs anciens, en encadrant le dév. des quartiers en transformation, 600 logements sociaux par année pourront voir le jour. (4/5) #polmtl pic.twitter.com/9HSFEWLo9i — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 5, 2020 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announces more affordable and social housing

