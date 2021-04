We’ll all be making our appointments within two weeks.

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that the province’s vaccination campaign is opening to the general population in two weeks. As of tomorrow, people aged 50 to 59 will be able to make appointments via ClicSanté, and the age group will decrease by five years every two days after that. This will function by age, not year of birth.

The eligibility dates and age ranges for the general population in Quebec to make vaccination appointments are as follows:

April 30: age 50 to 59

May 3: age 45 to 49

May 5: age 40 to 44

May 7: age 35 to 39

May 10: age 30 to 34

May 12: age 25 to 29

May 14: age 18 to 24

Dès demain 8h, les personnes de 50-59 ans pourront prendre rendez-vous. Calendrier complet des ouvertures de prise de rendez-vous 👇 pic.twitter.com/ldsembTJ5A — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 29, 2021 Vaccination opening to general population in Quebec, appointments begin tomorrow

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

