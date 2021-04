JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows that were streaming in Canada last week, from April 12 to 18. At the top of the TV shows list is HBO’s Joss Whedon science fiction drama The Nevers, which premiered April 11 on Crave Canada. In second and third place were Made for Love and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Topping the Movies list was Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk, which available on VOD. In second place was Nomadland; Sound of Metal took third place.

The JustWatch popularity score is calculated on shows across all streaming platforms in Canada, including Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, Starz and more. For more on JustWatch, please visit their website.

