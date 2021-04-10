Sweet anti-Shiller Lavy poster spotted in Mile End

The poster features images of Stephen Shiller and his father in ads from the ’80s and ’90s.

A poster criticizing infamous Montreal real estate operation Shiller Lavy was spotted on a boarded up St-Viateur bakery this morning by a member of the Mile End Ensemble Facebook group. The poster features an image from one of the Au Bon Marché ads that Stephen Shiller appeared in with his father in the 1980s and ’90s, wherein the younger Shiller and his brothers promoted their family’s blinds company (later acquired by Stephen), saying “Oui papa!” to their father’s claims.

Who produced and mounted the poster remains unknown.

The local movement against predatory commercial landlords Shiller Lavy continues via the people behind Mile End Ensemble and the Twitter account Shitter LaVie, who spoke at the top of a POP Montreal music event yesterday:

