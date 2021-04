A day after the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released, and exactly one week after the series finale of Kim’s Convenience, Simu Liu, the lead actor in the film and series, has shared a parody movie poster featuring elements from both.

The poster includes the cast of Kim’s Convenience inside the rings behind Liu (which are empty in the official version). The Canadian actor reacted to the poster on Twitter, saying, “Okay which one of you geniuses did this.” The title of the movie on the poster was changed to “Jung Kim and the Legend of Kim’s Convenience Store.”

Okay which one of you geniuses did this pic.twitter.com/28xBdzgwvr — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 20, 2021 Simu Liu shares parody poster for Marvel’s Shang-Shi and the Legend of the Ten Rings featuring Kim’s Convenience

Upon being cast in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu became the first Asian actor to lead a Marvel Studios film. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau touched on the issue of representation last week in a tribute to Kim’s Convenience, a show he says has “celebrated diversity and championed inclusion.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to be released on Sept. 3. Check out the trailer below.

Trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu

