“Let’s continue to increase the representation of diversity on our screens.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just issued a statement on the CBC show Kim’s Convenience, which has its series finale tonight after five seasons on the air.

Trudeau commended the show on its diversity and inclusion, and shared a video of Simu Liu, who plays Jung Kim on Kim’s Convenience, speaking about the importance of representation on screen. Simu Liu will portray the superhero Shang-Chi in the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first time a Marvel Studios film will be led by an Asian actor.

“For years, Kim’s Convenience celebrated diversity and inclusion. The series ends tonight, and we have to say goodbye to Simu Liu and the Kim family. But let’s continue to increase the representation of diversity on our screens.”

The season finale of Kim’s Convenience airs tonight at 8 p.m. on CBC.

