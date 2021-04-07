More than half of Montreal residents find real estate prices unreasonably high

Home prices in Montreal have increased by almost 20% in the last year alone.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined the rising real estate prices in Canada. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, the average home price across the country has increased by 25% in the last year alone. Real estate in Montreal has risen dramatically, with home prices now 18.8% higher than they were in February 2020.

Based on the survey results, 56% of Montreal residents find real estate prices to be unreasonably high. This percentage has doubled since the same question was asked in 2016 (28%). Montreal ranks third to Vancouver and Toronto, whose percentages of residents claiming unreasonably high real estate prices are 66% and 61%, respectively.

The residents of Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg were the most likely to find real estate prices to be reasonable, with Edmonton residents also being the least likely to find them unreasonably high.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

