Across Canada, the average home price has risen by 18.2% to $716,585.

The average home price in Montreal has increased 20% over the past year

According to a new report by the Canadian Real Estate Association, national home sales have set a new record in 2021, increasing by 8.6% in October. The average home price in Canada has increased by 18.2% in the past year to $716,585. Prices have increased 30% in Ontario and New Brunswick, 20% in B.C. and 10% in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The average home price in Montreal has increased by 20% in the past year; prices in Quebec City have increased by 13%.

The report also confirms that home sales have increased in all major cities. 581,275 houses have been sold this year in Canada so far, compared to 552,423 in 2020.

By mid-October, Canadian home sales in 2021 surpassed all of 2020 to set a new annual record. Overall, national home sales in October climbed 8.6% – marking the largest month-over-month increase since July 2020. More details 👉 https://t.co/ABP2i2Kfbk #CREAStats pic.twitter.com/JWn0b2n9Iu — CREA | ACI (@CREA_ACI) November 15, 2021 The average home price in Montreal has increased 20% over the past year.

For more on home prices in Montreal, Quebec City and the rest of Canada, please visit the Canadian Real Estate Association website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.