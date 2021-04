Housefather has been a Member of Parliament for the Town of Mount Royal since 2015.

Anthony Housefather, a Member of Parliament for the Mount Royal riding in Montreal, has sparked controversy after a tweet reacting to yesterday’s conviction of Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, a crime that reignited the Black Lives Matter movement worldwide.

From the evidence I saw presented #DerekChauvin deserved conviction. I recognize systemic racism exists in policing. Ample evidence of unfair & disparate treatment of black & indigenous people exists. But let’s not forget most police officers are good people & deserve respect. — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) April 21, 2021 MP Anthony Housefather has landed in hot water over a tweet following the conviction of Derek Chauvin

While Housefather expressed his approval of the verdict, the second half of the tweet voicing his support of police officers was met with negative reactions. Many Twitter users, including fellow politicians, slammed the Liberal MP for his “tone-deaf” response, and his choice to praise police at a seemingly inappropriate time.

When they tell you who they are believe them.



Like when this Liberal MP takes this profound moment of Black grief, pain, and suffering and turns into a Police PSA.



The moral/cognitive dissonance of Liberals in Canada is exactly what works to uphold these systems of brutality. https://t.co/wlo7n0MttG — Matthew Green 🍊📈✊🏾 (@MatthewGreenNDP) April 21, 2021 Fellow MP Matthew Green of Hamilton Centre voiced his disdain for Housefather’s tweet

In true Liberal fashion



One of Justin Trudeau's MPs found a way to Blue Lives Matter the Derek Chauvin conviction 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/AURPe3Dxz8 — Amneezy (@amneetbali) April 21, 2021 Amneet Singh, Deputy Director of Outreach for Jagmeet Singh and the NDP, chimed in

Jesus, that's almost as bad as Nancy Pelosi's comments yesterday…



Akin to "a few bad apples", what they forget to tell you is that a few bad apples spoils the bunch!#cdnpoli https://t.co/FTtvYn7sLl — Dan Harris (@danharrisndp) April 21, 2021

Anthony Housefather has been a Member of Parliament since 2015. Before that, he served as Mayor of Hampstead, between 2005 until being voted into Parliament in 2015. He also served as Chair of the House of Commons Justice and Human Rights Committee from 2016 until 2019.

