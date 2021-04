The trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis has come to a close as the jury has found the former police officer GUILTY of the murder of George Floyd, of all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jury delivered the verdict after deliberating for less than two full days, a process that began after closing arguments were made by the prosecution and defence teams yesterday.

The killing occurred in Minneapolis, MN on May 25, 2020 outside a convenience store where Floyd had allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin, one of four police officers at the scene, applied pressure to Floyd’s neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, as captured in an excruciating video that went viral.

The incident reignited the Black Lives Matter movement that had first emerged in 2013 in reaction to the outrageously disproportionate number of Black men and women killed by police in the U.S., and around the world.

