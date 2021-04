Just 30% of Quebecers feel public health restrictions have gone too far

According to a recent study by the Angus Reid Institute, 30% of people in Quebec feel the public health restrictions put in place across the province to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have gone too far. Roughly 2 in 5 (38%) feel that the restrictions don’t go far enough, while the remaining 32% feel that the restrictions “are about right.”

Quebec is currently the only province with a curfew, and its recent change from 9:30 to 8 p.m. has sparked a series of protests/riots in Montreal.

The Atlantic provinces and British Columbia were the provinces least likely to think the restrictions had gone too far, at 18%. Alberta was by far the province most likely to say the same, at 45%. The average in Canada sits at 28%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

