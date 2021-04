Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban revealed today that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The New Jersey Devils player announced the news in a video posted to his Twitter account:

Covid all up in my grill right now… but Thank you for gifts, messages and well wishes!!! ❤️ 🙌🏿 stay safe! #covidhair👀 pic.twitter.com/DVq2MQLDsM — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) April 23, 2021 P.K. Subban is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

“This COVID thing hit me pretty hard but just battling through it, working through it,” he explains in the video. “Just remember, take care of yourselves, stay healthy. I love you guys and I definitely will be back in the mix soon.”

P.K. Subban was selected by the Montreal Canadiens as the 43rd pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. He made his debut with the team in February of 2010. In 2016, Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Shea Weber. The trade was met with much controversy, as Subban had been a Habs fan favourite for over five years. He also won over a lot of Montrealers who weren’t necessarily hockey fans by raising $10-million for the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

P.K. has been with the New Jersey Devils since 2019. This season, he has scored 5 goals over a 44-game period. The player was placed on the Devils’ COVID protocol list on Tuesday. Earlier this season, New Jersey’s team experience a team-wide outbreak.

