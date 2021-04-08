background checks gun control united states assault rifles
69% of Americans support stronger background checks for gun possession

by CultMTL

1 in 2 Americans also support a ban on the sale and use of assault rifles.

A new study by Leger Marketing has examined the issue of gun control in Canada and the United States. According to the poll, 69% of Americans support a bill before the U.S. Senate that seeks to strengthen background checks for gun possession. 51% of American respondents also support a bill that would ban the sale and use of all assault rifles.

The study also examined how people in Canada and the United States feel about the strength of gun control measures in their country.

