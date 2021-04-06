gun control canada united states us
News

66% believe gun control laws should be more strict in Canada: poll

by CultMTL

Recently introduced federal gun control legislation includes a voluntary buy-back program for firearms prohibited last year.

A new survey by Leger Marketing has examined the issue of gun control in Canada and the United States. 38% of the 678 Canadian homicides in 2019 were gun-related; the rate of gun deaths in the U.S. is 8 times higher than that of Canada. Recently introduced federal gun control legislation, Bill C-21, includes a voluntary buy-back program for assault weapons that were prohibited in May 2020.

According to the poll results, 66% of Canadians believe gun control should be tighter in their country. Conversely, a lower percentage of Americans feel the same way (60%).

66% of Canadians believe gun control laws should be more strict in Canada

The study also found that roughly half of Americans, 51%, would support a ban on the sale and use of all assault rifles. Furthermore, 69% of Americans would also support stronger background checks for gun possession.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.