66% believe gun control laws should be more strict in Canada: poll

A new survey by Leger Marketing has examined the issue of gun control in Canada and the United States. 38% of the 678 Canadian homicides in 2019 were gun-related; the rate of gun deaths in the U.S. is 8 times higher than that of Canada. Recently introduced federal gun control legislation, Bill C-21, includes a voluntary buy-back program for assault weapons that were prohibited in May 2020.

According to the poll results, 66% of Canadians believe gun control should be tighter in their country. Conversely, a lower percentage of Americans feel the same way (60%).

The study also found that roughly half of Americans, 51%, would support a ban on the sale and use of all assault rifles. Furthermore, 69% of Americans would also support stronger background checks for gun possession.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

