3 million doses of the vaccine have now been administered in Quebec

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that Quebec has now administered 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of yesterday, the province had administered 2,900,996 first doses, and 66,213 second doses, figures that have surely been surpassed throughout the day today. 40.6% of the eligible population has been vaccinated in Quebec, and the province has used 90% of its current vaccine supply.

Dubé made the announcement, thanking all of the vaccination teams for their work.

“We have just reached a new high — 3 million doses have been administered across Quebec! We can be proud of this national effort, thank you to all the teams on the ground. When it’s your turn, get vaccinated!”

On vient d’atteindre un nouveau sommet – 3M de doses ont été administrées à travers le Québec!



On peut être fiers de cet effort national, merci à toutes les équipes sur le terrain.



Lorsque c’est votre tour, faites-vous vacciner! pic.twitter.com/IBwG5P5Dtt — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 28, 2021 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Quebec

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

