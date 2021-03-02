Dobe & Andy Montreal restaurants downtown Chinatown Hochelaga

Your 2021 guide to Montreal restaurants: Downtown, Chinatown, Hochelaga

by Clay Sandhu

Our top spots in and around the downtown core, plus one excellent East-End pick-up option.

In what continues to be an incredibly tough time for the industry, we’ve approached this year’s guide to Montreal restaurants as an opportunity to highlight places, old and new, that have persevered through 2020, businesses that have adapted to the times and that have provided us with one of life’s purest enjoyments: a well-cooked meal. This guide isn’t definitive, it’s simply a list of places we like and we think you’ll like, too. Don’t see your favourite spot? Tell us about it, tell your friends and most importantly — keep supporting it!

View the 2021 guide to restaurants downtown, in Chinatown and in Hochelaga, below.

Thali

A staple for Concordia students on a budget, Thali is one of the most consistent and satisfying Indian restaurants in town. From a family with more than 30 years of experience running restaurants in the city, their thalis (priced as low as $9.99) are some of the best deals in town. (Uber Eats, DoorDash)

Dobe & Andy

Run by second generation BBQ masters the Ku brothers, this Chinatown Cha Chaan Teng (Hong Kong-style diner) has secured a cult following. The BBQ is excellent but don’t sleep on the daily specials — especially the braised beef stew. (Chkplz, Uber Eats, DoorDash)

Mon Nan

A Chinatown staple since the 1980’s. Operated by second generation owner Joe Lee, Mon Nan is perhaps best known as a late-night hangout. Insiders opt for their delicious seafood dishes or their famously good Peking Duck. (SkipTheDishes, DoorDash, Uber Eats)

Hélicoptère

Hochelaga darling Helicoptère (and sister café Hélico) offer a lavish all-day take-out menu that includes breakfast staples like yogurt and granola and heartier dishes like lamb gnocchi for two. Recently, they’ve added an épicerie section that stocks homemade pasta, dumplings, farm-fresh eggs and homemade bread among other things. Pick-up only. (514- 543-4255)

by Clay Sandhu

Contributing editor (food)
Clayton Sandhu is what you might call a tasteful glutton who happens to write about food. When not cooking in restaurant kitchens or pouring natural wines, he can be found eating well, drinking well and enjoying a leisurely lunch.