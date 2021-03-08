universal basic income CEWS Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy 2020 worse off family
The intention to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Canada is at an all-time high

by CultMTL

12% of eligible Canadians still intend to skip the vaccine.

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, the desire to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Canada is at its peak (to date). 84% of respondents expressed their intention to get vaccinated, including 66% who want the vaccine as soon as possible. 12% of respondents still claim to have no intention to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Last Friday, Health Canada approved the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, bringing the number of approved vaccines in Canada up to four.

