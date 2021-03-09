Majority of Canadians find their expected vaccine waiting time acceptable, given the circumstances

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has taken a look at the perceptions of how long people in Canada will have to wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. According to the study, just 24% of Canadians feel that their expected vaccination timeframe is unacceptable. The majority of the respondents in the survey found the timeframe for their own vaccination to be either acceptable (18%) or okay, given the circumstances (51%).
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly claimed that everyone in Canada who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one by September. Vaccinations are already underway across the country in the over 70 age bracket.
For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.
