Despite all the negativity we often see on social media, most Canadians recognize the unprecedented nature of this pandemic and the monumental challenges faced by all levels of government.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has taken a look at the perceptions of how long people in Canada will have to wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. According to the study, just 24% of Canadians feel that their expected vaccination timeframe is unacceptable. The majority of the respondents in the survey found the timeframe for their own vaccination to be either acceptable (18%) or okay, given the circumstances (51%).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly claimed that everyone in Canada who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one by September. Vaccinations are already underway across the country in the over 70 age bracket.

24 per cent of Canadians say their wait time for a COVID19 vaccine is unacceptable, though most say it's OK given the circumstances:https://t.co/2hOD4ICA7P pic.twitter.com/iKNA9rgXG0 — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) March 8, 2021 Majority of Canadians find their expected vaccine waiting time acceptable, given the circumstances

