Jil Sander and UNIQLO have once again teamed up, this time for a new +J Spring/Summer collection for 2021. This marks the second time the two brands have worked together, since Jil Sander made her official return to UNIQLO last season. As always with Jil Sander, the focus is on modern luxury, redefining the modern wardrobe “with new purpose and meaning for today.”

“UNIQLO’s popular collaboration with legendary designer Jil Sander continues to define the global modern uniform, giving it meaning and purpose for today. Inspired by the joyful energy and lightness of springtime, the latest collection consists of sophisticated, versatile essentials. Reduced to their purest form, colours and silhouettes display an airy clarity.”

Jil Sander x UNIQLO returns with +J for Spring/Summer 2021

The collection has pieces for both women and men including suiting, oversized jackets and shirt jackets, cotton sweaters and cardigans, regular and oversized collared and collarless supima cotton shirts, linen and wool blend pants as well as T-shirts and polos. The women’s collection also includes four dresses and two skirts. +J has added selvedge jeans for both men and women to the lineup this year, which should be very popular. You can explore more of the beautiful images from the campaign in the +J lookbook.

The collection will be available at four UNIQLO stores across Canada and online as of March 25. The Montreal UNIQLO store at the Eaton Centre will be receiving the complete collection, along with CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Metropolis at Metrotown. Please note that there is a purchase limit in place of one piece per item with a maximum of five total items per person.

Happy shopping, stay safe. ■

For more on +J, please visit the UNIQLO Canada website.

