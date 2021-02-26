— Your 2021 guide to Montreal restaurants: Verdun, Saint-Henri, Little Burgundy

In what continues to be an incredibly tough time for the industry, we’ve approached this year’s guide to Montreal restaurants as an opportunity to highlight places, old and new, that have persevered through 2020, businesses that have adapted to the times and that have provided us with one of life’s purest enjoyments: a well-cooked meal. This guide isn’t definitive, it’s simply a list of places we like and we think you’ll like, too. Don’t see your favourite spot? Tell us about it, tell your friends and most importantly — keep supporting it!

For the complete 2021 guide to Montreal restaurants, please check out the February issue here.

View the 2021 guide to restaurants in Verdun, Saint-Henri, below.

The wildly popular Jewish-deli/brunch spot in St-Henri has adapted its model to deliver breakfast, lunch and other “noshes” — much to the delight of the residents of St-Henri. Pro tip: Batches of Arthur’s infamous ricotta pancake batter are available should you want to whip up a batch at home! (Skip, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Chkplz)

Michael Lafaille and Claudia Fiorilli’s Haitian restaurant Kwizinn (which now has locations on the Plaza St-Hubert and in Verdun) serves some of the best Caribbean food in Montreal. Haitian classics like djon-djon rice and griot are done justice but Kwizinn is perhaps best known for its fried plantain burger. (UEAT, Uber Eats)

The Verdun restaurant that is changing the game. Ari and Pablo Schor’s restaurant is Argentinian but celebrates the Medditerranean current that has been a major influence in Argentine food. Rustic, homey dishes like the “beans and greens”or Puchero (a pot-au-feu you can eat with a spoon) will cure the winter blues, but Beba’s incredible empanadas are what everyone is talking about. (UEAT, SkipTheDishes)

The name says it all. Montreal’s most coveted table is now offering meals for two imbued with their signature bon vivant style. Opt for dishes like the chicken marsala or the rustic veal meatballs with pommes Normande. Of course you can’t go wrong with the lobster spaghetti — a Joe Beef classic. While you’re splurging, why not peruse the wines to go, a curated selection from one of the city’s finest cellars.

Serving up fresh, quality comfort foods from the heart of Pointe St-Charles to the South West hoods of the city for over 50 years, Connie’s serves up the type of Quebec diner fare that actually tastes as good as it looks on the menu. Even if pan pizza fell out of favour with your family after the brief (but delicious) ’80s craze, Connie’s deep dish hits all the right notes, and any pizza fanatic would be remiss not to try out the “Connie’s Special” version — all dressed, with homemade meat sauce — at least once, regardless of any longstanding thin-crust bias held. Speaking of that meat sauce, Connie’s spaghetti is a neighbourhood favourite, and their subs and clubs are on par with any self-respecting corner greasy spoon on the island. While I’d leave poutine to their neighbour, Paul Patate, the combos, pitas and pies at Connie’s are sure to please. (801 Charlevoix, 514-932-2045) Contributed by Darcy MacDonald

