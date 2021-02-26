Your 2021 guide to Montreal restaurants: Mile End/Outremont

Highlighting our favourite spots, old and new, that continue to provide us with one of life’s purest enjoyments: a well-cooked meal.

In what continues to be an incredibly tough time for the industry, we’ve approached this year’s guide to Montreal restaurants an an opportunity to highlight places, old and new, that have persevered through 2020, businesses that have adapted to the times and that have provided us with one of life’s purest enjoyments: a well-cooked meal. This guide isn’t definitive, it’s simply a list of places we like and we think you’ll like, too. Don’t see your favourite spot? Tell us about it, tell your friends and most importantly — keep supporting it!

View the 2021 guide to restaurants in Mile End and Outremont below.

Specializing in Northern-Thai street food, Thammada serves some of the city’s finest Southeast Asian fare. Chef Chita Phonmavongxay’s food evokes the casual conviviality of Thai street food while packing heaps of vibrancy and tradition into each dish. (Chkplz)

In the former Maïs space, Maïs co-owner William Cody along with business partners William Saulnier (ex. Hoogan and Beaufort) and Peter Popovic (Magpie, Sparrow) opened this casual sandwicherie that offers refined riffs on classic sangers, like a celeriac-cheesesteak. Saulnier has put together a list of fresh and quaffable wines fitting with Beau Temps’s lively spirit. (Chkplz, Uber Eats)

The Mile End staple updated and packaged for take-away (or delivery). Larrys utilitarian menu is now available out of the former Lawrence space — calling itself Larrys+ (with the + signifying the addition of the addictively good Lawrence burger). Alongside the extensive menu is a diverse wine list put together by sommelier Keaton Ritchie. (Chkplz)

Building off the success of neighbouring Falafel Yoni, Pizza Toni is a fast-casual pizza joint that brings the NYC slice to Mile End. Using only the finest pepperoni (the kind that cups and pools) and Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Toni’s serves immaculate pizza by the slice or by the pie. (Chkplz, SkipTheDishes)

Alma’s Catalan roast chicken pivot is now officially a stand-alone business (located right next door). In addition to their wonderful roast chicken, Tinc Set also serves a range of sandwiches and Alma’s famous churros. In their épicerie section, you’ll find high-quality fresh produce (like mesclun from the Jardin Des Funambules), homemade butter and olive oil from Cellar Frisach, which was made exclusively for Alma and Tinc Set. (UEAT)

Montreal’s finest sushi restaurant — to go. Look, we know take-out sushi is nothing new, but chef Junichi Ikematsu’s approach to sourcing fish is singular in Montreal. In addition to offering the best sushi in the city for delivery, Jun I also has made available a selection of privately imported sake. (UEAT)

From Top Chef Canada winner François Blais and Les Chefs! winner Camilo Lapointe Nascimento comes Menu Extra. While not a restaurant, per se, these two cooks create an evolving fixed menu of refined, often old-world restaurant classics delivered to your door. Currently on the menu, caille en sarcophage — a deboned quail, stuffed with duck and wrapped in puff-pastry. See what we mean? (menuextra.ca, 514-378-7338)

