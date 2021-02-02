La Poutine Week 2021 reviews: Part 1

La Poutine Week started yesterday. Here is our first batch of reviews for the all-delivery edition of la Poutine Week in Montreal, which continues through Sunday, Feb. 7:

Buffalo Chicken Poutine, Burger Bar

The Buffalo Chicken poutine from Burger Bar Crescent (Montreal Poutine Week reviews pt. 1)

First thing’s first, since you may be curious: Yes, the poutine arrived from its long car ride hot and fresh. And this was no easy trek, either, coming from Crescent Street to the ass-end of NDG. Warm gooeyness aside, the contents within the takeout container hit the spot in surprising fashion as well. Buffalo has proven to be a versatile flavour over the years, once restricted to wings and chicken, but it’s really an ideal spicy, creamy sauce for a host of other applications as well, including a poutine with popcorn chicken in it. Burger Bar’s Poutine Week entry ($14.95) was rich without being overly decadent, and tasty without excess. Buffalo sauce is just a great addition to fries and cheese, and chicken bits are always welcome. By sticking to the essentials, there was more of what you wanted (cheese, chicken) and nothing you didn’t. I could imagine myself downing one of these right before a Habs game or concert, but until then, it’s good to know it’ll survive a trip westward. (Erik Leijon)

Le Couvre-feu, la Banquise

Le Couvre-feu by la Banquise (Montreal Poutine Week reviews pt. 1)

While Montreal’s “Best Poutine Restaurant” may be regarded by some locals as a tourist trap, la Banquise’s Couvre-feu poutine was actually pretty incredible. I’ve always been a massive fan of the nacho cheese and gravy combo on poutines, and this one did not disappoint. The consistency was perfect, the primary ingredients mixing with shredded beef and onions and topped with hot peppers. The Mac and cheese bites were also a very nice touch, and I can’t believe it took me so long to find a poutine with that topping. When it comes to poutine, I like very generous portions and this one more than accommodated — the large poutine I received weighed over two pounds. I truly hope they keep this one on the menu permanently. ($14.95 for the small, $21.75 for the large) (Tim Salhany)

Maximum Poutine, Centrale Bergham

Maximum Poutine by Centrale Bergham (Montreal Poutine Week reviews pt. 1)

I have seen Centrale Bergham on delivery apps before but this was the first time I ordered from the “multicultural sandwich/burger chain.” Their Poutine Week entry ($16.99), which is called the Maximum Poutine, includes grilled chicken breast, beef bacon, cheddar cheese and sliders (minus the bun). The poutine, which looks incredibly trashy due to the cheeseburger sliders on top, was phenomenal. Gravy is something restaurants who don’t specialize in poutine often mess up, and Centrale Bergham’s, which is a combination of their Bergham poutine sauce and something called the “Maximum sauce,” was perfect. My only complaint is that for a poutine called “Maximum,” the serving size was not up to snuff. It was still satisfying, however given the opportunity to upgrade mine to a larger size, which there was not, I absolutely wouldn’t have done so. Either way, a delicious poutine. (Tim Salhany)

Vegan butter chicken poutine, Lola Rosa

Vegan Butter Chicken Poutine by Lola Rosa (Montreal Poutine Week reviews pt. 1)

Vegetarian restaurant chain Lola Rosa is known for flirting with a range of international flavours — their current menu features dishes incorporating elements of Tunisian, Cajun and Japanese cuisines, among others — and while the Mexican-esque poutine they normally serve is very different from their Poutine Week offering ($14), Indian spicing is something they work with regularly. Fresh aromatic cilantro, a delightful tomato-based butter chicken sauce, delectable “chickn” chunks, tight Quebec fries and a great coconut/yogurt drizzle made every bite of this poutine a pleasure. Even towards the bitter end, when the curds and topping are gone and only saucy fries remain (at which point pedestrian poutines generally lose their appeal), this dish kept giving. Coming from someone who loves cheese and will gladly consume gravy, an endorsement of a highly unconventional vegan poutine should say a lot. (Lorraine Carpenter)

