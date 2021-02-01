La Poutine Week starts now!

La Poutine Week is a nationwide event but nowhere is the annual festival of fries, cheese curds and gravy so taken to heart (and directly to the arteries) than in Quebec. Of the 700+ restaurants in Canada that are participating in la Poutine Week, over 120 of them are in Montreal. The festival, which runs from Feb. 1 to 7 this year, has partnered with delivery service SkipTheDishes to get those special poutines right to your door (but they are available for pick-up and via the other delivery apps, too).

This year, with the permanent closure of over 10,000 restaurants across Canada due to the financial strain of pandemic restrictions since March 2020, events like this are bringing a much-needed boost to an industry in crisis. A little financial support in exchange for Quebec’s signature comfort-food dish sounds like a pretty good deal.

To browse poutine options in Montreal, please visit their website.

