Joaquin Phoenix to star in Hereditary director’s forthcoming film

Ari Aster spooked the world back-to-back in 2018 and 2019 with the releases for Hereditary and Midsommar. Both films were praised for their originality and breathing new life into the genre.

Hereditary‘s now-iconic, “I am your mother!” dinner table scene

The director is gearing up for his third feature film and the first details have just been announced. Disappointment Blvd. will pair Ari Aster with Joker star Joaquin Phoenix in the actor’s first shoot since the release of the Academy Award-winning DC Comics villain origin story. The film was previously titled Beau Is Afraid.

Disappointment Blvd. re-teams director Ari Aster with production company A24. The distribution and production company had a hand in both Hereditary and Midsommar as well.

“It’s a shame that the genre has such a bad reputation among the ‘elite’ to the point where you need to distinguish whether a film is a celebration of the genre or an elevation of the genre,” Aster told Cult MTL in a 2018 interview. “A lot of horror films are very cynically produced.”

Hereditary and Midsommar showed us that much like Phoenix’s Joker, Ari Aster has some “negative thoughts,” to say the least. We look forward to entering his twisted mind once again with Disappointment Blvd.

