A tribute to Raphaël Napa André starts tonight at the Open Door shelter

by Lorraine Carpenter

The facade will be lit up for three nights in memory of the homeless man who died nearby nearly a month ago.


The facade of the Open Door homeless shelter and drop-in centre will be lit up by MAPP MTL with a tribute to Raphaël Napa André for three nights, beginning tonight. André, who was homeless and spent many of his last days at the Open Door, passed away nearly a month ago after freezing to death near the shelter, which was closed overnight. André’s death sparked outrage and was one of the factors that contributed to the homeless being exempted from the Quebec curfew.

“This evening began the light projection in tribute to Raphaël Napa André. A unique work will be projected on the facade of Open Door for the next 3 evenings to highlight its history. Thanks to John Tessier and Annik Boivin for MAPP MTL for rich exchanges!”

—Mayor Valérie Plante
by Lorraine Carpenter

Editor in chief, music editor
Lorraine Carpenter was born in Montreal and studied communications and journalism at Concordia. She co-founded Cult MTL in 2012 following 12 years at Montreal’s long-running, now defunct alt weekly the Mirror, where she worked in editorial as copy editor and music editor. She’s dedicated to supporting the cultural scene in Montreal.