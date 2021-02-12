The facade will be lit up for three nights in memory of the homeless man who died nearby nearly a month ago.



The facade of the Open Door homeless shelter and drop-in centre will be lit up by MAPP MTL with a tribute to Raphaël Napa André for three nights, beginning tonight. André, who was homeless and spent many of his last days at the Open Door, passed away nearly a month ago after freezing to death near the shelter, which was closed overnight. André’s death sparked outrage and was one of the factors that contributed to the homeless being exempted from the Quebec curfew.

“This evening began the light projection in tribute to Raphaël Napa André. A unique work will be projected on the facade of Open Door for the next 3 evenings to highlight its history. Thanks to John Tessier and Annik Boivin for MAPP MTL for rich exchanges!” —Mayor Valérie Plante

Ce soir a débuté la projection lumineuse en hommage à Raphaël Napa André. Une oeuvre unique sera projetée sur la façade d'Open Door pour les 3 prochains soirs pour mettre en lumière son histoire. Merci à John Tessier et Annik Boivin de @mapp_mtl pour les riches échanges! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/1it7cqzOIT — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 12, 2021 A tribute to Raphaël Napa André starts tonight at the Open Door shelter

