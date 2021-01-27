A Superior Court judge ruled that the curfew “discriminates and disproportionately hurts” the homeless.

The homeless are officially exempt from the Quebec curfew

Quebec Superior Court Judge Chantal Massé ruled that the homeless no longer have to abide by the curfew imposed by the provincial government. The challenge to the curfew’s enforcement among the homeless was brought by Montreal’s Mobile Legal Clinic on Monday.

According to a CTV report, Massé ruled today that the curfew “discriminates and disproportionately hurts” the homeless and “poses a threat to their health and safety.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who has been seeking this exemption from the province since the tragic death of a homeless man on Parc Avenue on Jan. 17 (a request denied by Premier Legault), commented on today’s ruling on Twitter:

“This decision will make life easier for people experiencing homelessness and for those working in the field who support them.” —Valérie Plante

Cette décision va faciliter la vie des personnes en situation d'itinérance et des intervenants sur le terrain qui leur viennent en appui. 🙏 #polmtl https://t.co/3rCo14gtRJ — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 26, 2021

