Capitals fined $100,000 for violating COVID-19 protocol

Alexander Ovechkin and three of his teammates have been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 list.

The NHL is taking COVID-19 protocols incredibly seriously and have made an example of the Washington Capitals. The team has come under fire for their players choosing to gather in their hotel rooms. This took place outside of restrictions and guidelines that were outlined by the league.

The Washington Capitals are receiving a $100,000 fine following the incident. Four of the team’s players who were involved are being placed on a COVID-19 list: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, Ilya Samsonov and team captain Alexander Ovechkin. This means these players will miss a number of forthcoming games.

Following the fine, the Capitals released a team statement, along with a personal one from Ovechkin:

A team statement by the Washington Capitals, including a personal one from captain Alexander Ovechkin

Despite the news, the Washington Capitals’ season is off to a decent start. The team ranks second in the Eastern Division with two wins and two losses thus far.

Elsewhere in the NHL, a number of games have been delayed. The Dallas Stars will only begin their season tomorrow, following a number of staff and players testing positive for COVID-19.

As far as Montreal goes, the Canadiens have been well-behaved. No Habs players have been added to the COVID-protocol list thus far, confirms, SportsNet’s Eric Engels.

Eric Engels from SportsNet on the Montreal Canadiens

