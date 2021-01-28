Café Olimpico photos
Food & Drink

Vintage Café Olimpico photos offer a glimpse of old Mile End

by CultMTL

An expression of nostalgia for times when we used to gather over espresso.

Renowned Montreal coffeeshop Café Olimpico shared some vintage photos of its flagship “Open Da Night” Mile End location this week, an expression of nostalgia for times when we used to gather over espresso. We can’t wait to return to this spot, which was voted #1 Best Café (Place) and #2 Best Coffee (Beverage) in our 2020 Best of MTL readers poll — and has held Top 5 rankings in the Café/Coffee categories for eight years.

Check out these photos by Francis Miquet from 1990:

Open Da Night! Photos by Francis Miquet

For more about Café Olimpico, which now has three locations in Montreal, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.

Posted in Food & Drink
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.