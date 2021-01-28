Vintage Café Olimpico photos offer a glimpse of old Mile End

An expression of nostalgia for times when we used to gather over espresso.

Renowned Montreal coffeeshop Café Olimpico shared some vintage photos of its flagship “Open Da Night” Mile End location this week, an expression of nostalgia for times when we used to gather over espresso. We can’t wait to return to this spot, which was voted #1 Best Café (Place) and #2 Best Coffee (Beverage) in our 2020 Best of MTL readers poll — and has held Top 5 rankings in the Café/Coffee categories for eight years.

Check out these photos by Francis Miquet from 1990:

