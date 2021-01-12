Netflix to release a movie a week in 2021

Netflix has released a teaser trailer with new films starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Zendaya and many more.

Netflix is offering fans a first look at their film slate for 2021. The streaming service has released a teaser for their year ahead, which features A-list actors presenting all-new footage from dozens of films in the pipeline.

“Netflix 2021 Film Preview” promises fans at least one new original movie every week, with comedies, dramas, action and more. The highlights of Netflix’s forthcoming programming includes Tick, Tick… Boom!, the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Back to the Outback, an Australian CGI family feature, Don’t Look Up, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and just about every other Hollywood actor who has ever graced the silver screen.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are among the many actors who star in “Don’t Look Up”

One of the first Netflix films fans can look forward to in 2021 is Malcolm & Marie which reunites Euphoria creator Sam Levinson with leading lady Zendaya for a romantic drama. There is already plenty of Academy Award buzz surrounding Zendaya’s performance in the film.

Earlier this week, comedian Kevin Hart’s production company HartBeat signed a four-feature deal with Netflix. The deal will entail Hart starring and producing each film, and parting ways with his longtime first-look partners Universal Pictures.

