Watch the trailer for Zendaya’s Netflix film, “Malcolm & Marie”

Netflix has released the first trailer for Malcolm & Marie, a film starring Zendaya and John David Washington written and shot entirely during the pandemic. Zendaya re-teams with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who wrote and directed the film. Levinson completed the script in just six days.

Zendaya stars in “Malcolm & Marie”

Malcolm & Marie is an entirely dialogue-driven film about a young couple, a filmmaker and his girlfriend, following returning home from a movie premiere. The movie was filmed from mid-June to early July with COVID-19 safety protocol intact for the cast and crew. This was one of the first Hollywood productions to film following the industry shutting down in March.

Malcolm & Marie was purchased at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival for $30 million, with Netflix outbidding other high profile distributors such as A24 and HBO, both of which have a hand in Euphoria.

Euphoria is set to return for a second season later this year. HBO has scheduled two “special” episodes to hold fans off, focusing on the characters Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) following the events of the season one finale. While the first of these aired December 6th, the second is set to hit HBO on January 24th.

Malcolm & Marie hits Netflix on February 5th. Watch the trailer below:

