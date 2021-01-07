Trudeau Trump NAFTA

Justin Trudeau responds to the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol

“Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a short statement regarding today’s attack of the U.S. Capitol by Trump protesters. It was later reported that a woman was shot and killed during the siege by police.

“Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be.”

–Justin Trudeau
