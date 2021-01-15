Justin Trudeau: Canada has secured more vaccine doses per capita than any other country

In a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the temporary delay of shipments of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, noting that this will not affect Canada’s vaccination goals.

“I want to be very clear: this does not impact our goal to have enough vaccines available by September for every Canadian who wants one. It will also not change our second quarter goals. Canada must still get ready for the ramp-up phase in Q2. This kind of issue is out of our hands, and that’s why we’ve pursued an aggressive procurement strategy in the first place. Canada has one of the most diverse vaccine portfolios in the world, and we’ve secured the largest number of doses per capita of any country. We have seven bilateral agreements to ensure flexibility when it comes to supply chains. Like I said, the situation with Pfizer is temporary.” —Justin Trudeau on COVID-19 vaccine doses per capita

