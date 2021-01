Pfizer believes it will be able to “catch up” by the end of March.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand has confirmed that Canada will see a temporary reduction in deliveries of its planned Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipments. According to Anand, Canada will still be on track to reach its total doses by the end of March. The news from Pfizer includes delays of shipments to all countries receiving their vaccine manufactured at Pfizer’s European facility.

