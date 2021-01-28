“We have to be realistic. Most of the measures will continue.”

Legault: The curfew is working, it will not be lifted after Feb. 8

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault told Quebecers to manage their expectations regarding the lifting of the curfew and other lockdown measures after Feb. 8. Earlier this week Legault announced that public health measures to combat COVID-19 will once again be implemented on a region by region basis, and suggested that restrictions will be lifted in some regions — notably not in Montreal — after Feb. 8. Today he clarified that given the number of hospitalizations across the province, the primary lockdown measures will remain in place in most regions.

“We have to be realistic,” he said. “Most of the measures will continue.”

The official announcement about the extension or lifting of the curfew and other lockdown measures in Quebec will be made next week. ■

